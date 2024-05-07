Azerbaijan and Slovakia signed a joint declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership

Talks between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fitzo in Baku have ended today with the signing of three documents.

The parties signed a Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the two countries;

Ministers of Defence Industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Military-Technical Cooperation;

Also, the heads of military departments signed an agreement on defence cooperation.

Note that Azerbaijan and Slovakia have already started specific negotiations on the establishment of joint production sites in the defense industry, President Aliyev said at the end of the talks.