Azerbaijan and Tajikistan sign Declaration on Strategic partnership
A package of Azerbaijani-Tajik documents was signed in Baku today after the talks between the leaders of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and Emomali Rahmon.
In particular, the heads of state signed a Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.
Intergovernmental agreements have also been signed on the protection of industrial property, on cooperation in the field of migration and on the technical protection of information.
The parties signed an interdepartmental memorandum on cooperation in the field of execution of acts of judicial and other bodies.
Besides, memoranda of understanding were signed between the Ministries of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and High Technologies of Tajikistan, as well as environmental departments of the two countries.
- 23 May 2024, 18:10
Three military colleges are being established in Azerbaijan, and the corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov. In particular, military colleges within the structure of the National Defense University will be established in Baku, Ganja, and Nakhchivan.
Teachers must adhere to the principles of legality, loyalty, conscientious and cultural behavior, impartiality, and public trust, the "Rules of ethical behavior of teachers", approved on May 15 by the Ministry of Science and Education.
- 23 May 2024, 17:17
Paralyzed activist Famil Khalilov has been on hunger strike for the second day in Baku pre-trial detention center-1 in protest against his unjustified criminal prosecution, his wife Kichikhanym Khalilova told Turan. She noted that F.Khalilov went on hunger strike on May 22 after a hearing of the Court of Appeal, which refused to transfer him to house arrest.
The Trans-Caspian transport corridor is becoming more and more in demand for the European and Central Asian regions, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today in Baku at a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon. The parties discussed the issues of cooperation in the transport sector "taking into account the new opportunities of the transport and logistics infrastructure of the two countries," the website of the head of state.
