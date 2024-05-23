Azerbaijan and Tajikistan sign Declaration on Strategic partnership

A package of Azerbaijani-Tajik documents was signed in Baku today after the talks between the leaders of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and Emomali Rahmon.

In particular, the heads of state signed a Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

Intergovernmental agreements have also been signed on the protection of industrial property, on cooperation in the field of migration and on the technical protection of information.

The parties signed an interdepartmental memorandum on cooperation in the field of execution of acts of judicial and other bodies.

Besides, memoranda of understanding were signed between the Ministries of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and High Technologies of Tajikistan, as well as environmental departments of the two countries.