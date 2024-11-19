  • contact.az Contact
Azerbaijan Appoints Consuls in Four Countries

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

By the orders of the head of state, Zamin Aliyev has been appointed the Consul General of Azerbaijan in the Turkish city of Kars;

Vugar Gurbanov has been appointed the Consul General in Los Angeles;

Firudin Suleymanly has been appointed the Consul General in the Kazakh city of Aktau;

Suleyman Azizov has been appointed the Consul General in the Georgian city of Batumi.

