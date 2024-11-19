Azerbaijan Appoints Consuls in Four Countries

By the orders of the head of state, Zamin Aliyev has been appointed the Consul General of Azerbaijan in the Turkish city of Kars;

Vugar Gurbanov has been appointed the Consul General in Los Angeles;

Firudin Suleymanly has been appointed the Consul General in the Kazakh city of Aktau;

Suleyman Azizov has been appointed the Consul General in the Georgian city of Batumi.