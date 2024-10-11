Azerbaijan Approves Agreements on Hosting COP29 and Climate Data Exchange with UNFCCC
Azerbaijan's parliament has ratified a series of agreements with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku. The agreements were signed in Baku on August 17, 2024, and in Bonn on August 23, 2024, between the Azerbaijani government and the Secretariat of the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.
The ratified agreements include provisions for holding COP29, the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement, and sessions of subsidiary bodies under the UNFCCC framework. President Ilham Aliyev signed the law approving the agreements, which will facilitate the organization and logistics for these high-level climate meetings.
Additionally, a memorandum of understanding on information exchange between the Azerbaijani government and the UNFCCC Secretariat was also approved by presidential decree. Signed on September 4, 2024, in Baku and September 9, 2024, in Bonn, the memorandum aims to ensure efficient communication and data sharing between the two parties.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with notifying the UNFCCC Secretariat once the necessary domestic procedures are completed for the agreements to enter into force. This development further cements Azerbaijan's role in the global climate agenda, setting the stage for discussions on climate action and policy at COP29.
Azerbaijan has been actively participating in international climate efforts, aligning itself with the goals of the Paris Agreement. The upcoming COP29 conference is expected to attract thousands of delegates, including government officials, NGOs, and climate experts, to discuss key climate change mitigation strategies and the progress made by countries toward meeting their commitments.
Politics
11 October 2024 12:16
Politics
12 October 2024, 13:59
In a case that is disappointing but not surprising, the agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for hosting the climate conference COP29, is replete with significant shortcomings and ambiguities on the protections for participants’ rights. Human Rights Watch has obtained a copy of this host country agreement, signed in August 2024, which has yet to be made public.
On October 12, a video conference meeting was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense with the participation of military leadership, commanders of the branches of the armed forces, and leaders of major military units. Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, recalling statements by President Ilham Aliyev, emphasized that the main goal of the army is to enhance military power and combat capabilities, as well as to prepare professional personnel.
12 October 2024, 12:21
As part of a criminal investigation into violations of the law within the structures of the State Service for Mobilization and Military Conscription of Azerbaijan, the head of the Khojavend District branch, Major Sadig Aliyev, has been arrested. According to the press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, there are reasonable suspicions that Aliyev committed acts as outlined in Article 311.3.2 (repeated bribery) and Article 311.3.3 (receiving a large bribe) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
12 October 2024, 11:46
Official Baku condemned two resolutions passed on October 10 by the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of the Netherlands regarding Azerbaijan, as well as the statement made by the Dutch Foreign Minister during the discussion of these documents. "It is unacceptable that the Dutch Foreign Minister, Kasper Velkamp, expressed support for these biased resolutions during his speech and called for the release of representatives of the former separatist regime and terrorists arrested by Azerbaijan, portraying them as 'prisoners of war,'" stated Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade.
