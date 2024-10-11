Azerbaijan Approves Agreements on Hosting COP29 and Climate Data Exchange with UNFCCC

Azerbaijan's parliament has ratified a series of agreements with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku. The agreements were signed in Baku on August 17, 2024, and in Bonn on August 23, 2024, between the Azerbaijani government and the Secretariat of the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.

The ratified agreements include provisions for holding COP29, the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement, and sessions of subsidiary bodies under the UNFCCC framework. President Ilham Aliyev signed the law approving the agreements, which will facilitate the organization and logistics for these high-level climate meetings.

Additionally, a memorandum of understanding on information exchange between the Azerbaijani government and the UNFCCC Secretariat was also approved by presidential decree. Signed on September 4, 2024, in Baku and September 9, 2024, in Bonn, the memorandum aims to ensure efficient communication and data sharing between the two parties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with notifying the UNFCCC Secretariat once the necessary domestic procedures are completed for the agreements to enter into force. This development further cements Azerbaijan's role in the global climate agenda, setting the stage for discussions on climate action and policy at COP29.

Azerbaijan has been actively participating in international climate efforts, aligning itself with the goals of the Paris Agreement. The upcoming COP29 conference is expected to attract thousands of delegates, including government officials, NGOs, and climate experts, to discuss key climate change mitigation strategies and the progress made by countries toward meeting their commitments.