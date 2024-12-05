Azerbaijan Cabinet Revises List of Vital Infrastructure under Protection

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has approved amendments to its official list of vital infrastructure to be protected, significantly expanding the scope of safeguarded facilities under the country’s water resource management strategy.

The changes, announced on December 4, 2024, include the addition of 60 new items, encompassing major reservoirs, water distribution systems, and water treatment facilities. These revisions aim to align the list with directives outlined in the presidential decree dated November 17, 2023, concerning the operational security of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency.

New inclusions range from critical water storage systems such as the Mingachevir, Shamkir, and Yenikend reservoirs to urban supply infrastructures like the Ramana and Badamdar water tanks in Baku. The updated list also emphasizes regional projects, including the Shusha water treatment complex and the Oghuz-Gabala-Baku pipeline, reflecting the government’s increased focus on water security and sustainable management.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will oversee the security of these facilities. The former will manage safeguarding reservoirs and canals, while the latter will assume responsibility for urban and industrial water supply infrastructures.

The revisions are part of Azerbaijan’s broader strategy to address water scarcity and ensure the resilience of critical infrastructure against climate change impacts.

The amendments come amid rising concerns over the sustainability of water resources in the South Caucasus region, with experts praising Azerbaijan’s proactive approach to resource protection and disaster preparedness.