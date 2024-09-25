Azerbaijan Champions Global Climate Initiatives at UN Headquarters During Climate Week

Against the backdrop of the busy agenda of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly and New York Climate Week, an important high-level parallel event organized by the COP29 presidency took place at the UN headquarters. This gathering highlighted the comprehensive Action Agenda of COP29, aimed at mobilizing global efforts to combat climate change.

The event, held on September 24, served as a platform to disseminate detailed information about the global initiatives under the COP29 presidency. Organized by Azerbaijan’s delegation, the session sought to engage a diverse audience, including representatives from UN specialized agencies, international development banks, senior officials from member states, and delegations from countries party to the UN Climate Change Convention. The main objective was to strengthen the priorities set by the COP29 leadership and to explore avenues for international cooperation and partnership in the fight against climate change.

Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Chief Negotiator for COP29, emphasized the ambitious nature of the COP29 Action Agenda, highlighting its focus on critical sectors such as energy, finance, agriculture, water, urban development, human development, and the interaction between climate and peace. “Our Action Agenda represents a bold step forward in addressing the multifaceted challenges of climate change,” Rafiyev stated. He underscored the essential role of finance as a cornerstone for implementing climate initiatives, noting that the COP29 global initiatives have been meticulously developed with robust implementation mechanisms.

During the event, Rafiyev delivered a detailed presentation outlining 14 specific initiatives included in the COP29 activity agenda. He asserted that these initiatives are poised to make significant contributions to global climate action, addressing both mitigation and adaptation strategies. Following the presentation, an intensive question-and-answer session allowed delegates to engage directly with the COP29 leadership, clarifying objectives and exploring pathways for implementation.

In a remote address to the event, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reaffirmed the country’s commitment to enhancing climate ambitions. “Azerbaijan is ready to set an example by strengthening our climate-related efforts,” he noted. The minister called upon all countries, organizations, charitable entities, financial institutions, and individuals to unite behind the COP29 chairmanship. “This mission demands swift and decisive action from every stakeholder,” he urged, highlighting the collective responsibility to address the climate crisis.