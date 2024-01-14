Azerbaijan condemns elections in Taiwan
“Azerbaijan supports the one China policy.” This is stated in the message of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the elections held on January 13 in Taiwan.
“Azerbaijan does not recognize the independence of Taiwan and condemns the elections. “Azerbaijan is against interference in China’s internal affairs,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry further noted in a commentary.
On May 13, Taiwan held presidential and parliamentary elections.
The ruling Democratic Progressive Party candidate and incumbent Vice President Lai Qingde won the presidential election. He is a supporter of Taiwan's independence from China.
