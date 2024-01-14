Azerbaijan condemns elections in Taiwan

The Khatai district Court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of 2 months and 17 days against “Abzas Media” journalist Elnara Gasimova, lawyer Bahruz Bayramov said. He pointed to the inhumane treatment of a girl who was brought to court handcuffed from behind. At the courthouse, she was handcuffed from the front. Before the protest of the lawyers, the judge ordered to remove the handcuffs and take the girl out of the glass cage. Nevertheless, the court granted the petition and arrested the girl for 2 months and 17 days.