Azerbaijan does not respond to the provocation of Armenians in Kalbajar

On February 24, at 12:45, Armenian Armed Forces units fired at the position of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the settlement of Yellija, of Kalbajar district.

After a while, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that the fire was allegedly opened by the Azerbaijani side. For the sake of credibility, the Armenians indicated the coordinates of the Azerbaijani positions.

The Ministry of Defense said that the Azerbaijani military did not respond to the provocation of the Armenian side "in order to ensure sustainable stability on the conditional border," the message reads.