Azerbaijan files arbitration claim against Armenia for violation of Energy Charter

Azerbaijan has applied to the international arbitration court in the Hague due to Armenia's illegal exploitation of the country's energy resources during the 30-year occupation. This is stated in the report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani government, within the framework of the Energy Charter Treaty and in accordance with the principles of international law, has submitted to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague the main claim document against Armenia, which describes in detail numerous violations by Armenia of Azerbaijan's sovereign rights to energy resources, the press release says.

The lawsuit is the latest document in an international legal process that began on 27 February 2023, when Azerbaijan sent Armenia a notice of arbitration.

‘Armenia has for nearly thirty years of illegal occupation of Azerbaijan's internationally recognised territories, prevented Azerbaijan from accessing its energy resources on these lands. All this time Armenia has been using the energy resources in its own interests,’ the notice further stated.

It is about deprivation of access to the Terter hydroelectric power plant on the Sarsang reservoir, obstacles to the implementation of the projects of construction of hydroelectric power plants ‘Khudaferin’ and ‘ Gyz Galasy’ on the border with Iran, in the Jabrayil region.

Also, the lack of opportunities to utilise the potential of hydropower and other resources is pointed out.

At the same time, the Armenian side issued licences to the structures operating the Terter hydropower plant, illegally connected this energy source to its internal power grid and received energy from it for domestic consumption. Besides, Armenia delayed the implementation of the listed important hydropower projects for 30 years, blocked Azerbaijan's access to the Khudaferin and Gyz Galasy project sites, and hindered the development of the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan.

In view of the foregoing, Baku will continue to take measures to obtain compensation for Armenia's violation of its sovereign rights to its energy resources, the press release concluded.