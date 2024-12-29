Azerbaijan Honors Crew Members of Embraer 190 Flight for Heroism
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree on Sunday honoring crew members of an Embraer 190 aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) for their exceptional professionalism and bravery during an emergency landing following a mid-air incident.
The flight from Baku to Grozny on December 25 came under a missile attack and experienced electronic jamming in Russian airspace, causing the pilots to lose control. Despite the challenges, the crew managed to redirect the aircraft to Aktau, Kazakhstan, where they performed an emergency landing. While the incident resulted in casualties and injuries, the efforts of the crew saved many lives.
In recognition of their actions, three individuals were posthumously awarded the title of "National Hero of Azerbaijan":
- Igor Ivanovich Kshnyakin
- Aleksandr Georgievich Kalyaninov
- Hokuma Jalil qizi Aliyeva
Two additional crew members were awarded the First Class Order of Bravery:
- Zulfugar Sardar oglu Asadov
- Aydan Vagif qizi Rahimli
President Aliyev praised the crew for their courage, professionalism, and dedication in safeguarding passengers' lives under extraordinary circumstances.
The decree highlighted the nation’s gratitude for the heroic efforts of those who served their duties at the cost of their lives.
1 comment
Chingiz
2024-12-29
Так и должно быть.Экипаж сделал все возможное, но...