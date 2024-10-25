Azerbaijan Interested in Developing Strategic Partnership with Kazakhstan – I. Aliyev
Azerbaijan Interested in Developing Strategic Partnership with Kazakhstan – I. Aliyev
Azerbaijan is interested in developing fruitful partnerships and implementing joint projects with Kazakhstan across economic, transport-logistics, infrastructure, energy, humanitarian spheres, digitalization, and other areas of mutual interest, a congratulatory message from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the national holiday of Kazakhstan - Republic Day.
"Mutual visits at the highest and high levels, regular contacts, and the numerous documents signed in various fields, along with the joint projects we are implementing, play a crucial role in the development of our multifaceted cooperation," the message further noted.
Aliyev expressed confidence in the continued successful collaboration aimed at expanding Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations in both bilateral and multilateral dimensions, deepening cooperation across all sectors for the prosperity of the peoples of both countries, for the benefit of the region, and further strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between the two nations.
