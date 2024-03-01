Azerbaijan is reliable energy partner - Ilham Aliyev. Turan
Azerbaijan is reliable energy partner - Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev has reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to its obligations within the international energy partnership and its readiness to develop hydrocarbon and green energy supply projects to Europe.
"Azerbaijan has proven itself as a reliable partner. Our word is as important as our signature," Aliyev said on 1 March at the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku.
"I am confident that all the plans we have outlined will be implemented," he added.
According to him, Azerbaijan's Southern Gas Corridor has become one of the largest infrastructure projects in Eurasia.
Azerbaijan is in favour of diversification of supply routes and energy sources. "Today's geopolitical situation in Eurasia precisely proves that this is exactly what had to be done," he said.
Aliyev added that natural gas production from deep gas reservoirs in the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field block will begin in the first quarter of 2025.
The ACG block, which has been the main source of Azeri oil exports for many years, will also become an additional source of Azeri gas supplies.
It is reported that ACG reserves are estimated at 300 billion cubic metres of gas.
Note that delegations from 33 countries, including the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, are attending the meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Council and the Energy Advisory Council.
