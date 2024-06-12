Azerbaijan provides $40 million in aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijan stands for an early cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, as well as a diplomatic solution to the conflict based on the norms of international law. This was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov at a conference in Germany on the restoration of Ukraine, confirming Baku's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

In general, Azerbaijan provided assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $ 40 million. Baku is implementing a program of medical and socio-psychological rehabilitation for children affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Besides, Azerbaijan supports infrastructure rehabilitation projects in Ukraine, in particular, the reconstruction of the school building in Irpen has already been completed.

As part of his participation in the Conference, Bayramov also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba. During the meeting, topical issues of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian cooperation, as well as the current situation in the region, were discussed. Bayramov informed his Ukrainian counterpart about the restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation, the mine threat, and the steps taken by Baku to normalize relations with Armenia.

The Ukrainian side thanked Azerbaijan for the humanitarian support and reconstruction work provided. During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.-