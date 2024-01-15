Azerbaijan Slips in Global Military Power Rankings for 2024

Azerbaijan has dropped two places in the latest global ranking of the military power of the world's strongest armies, ending up in 59th place. A comprehensive analysis conducted by the GlobalFirepower analytical resource assessed 145 countries, identifying the United States, Russia and China as the leading forces in global military power.

The Global Firepower rankings, which encompass 60 criteria spanning resources, finance, military strength, aviation, logistics, and more, utilize the PowerIndex index. A lower score on this index indicates a stronger military, with the optimal rating set at 0 points.

At the forefront of the world's most formidable armies, the United States, Russia, and China continue to hold the top positions. The Top 25 list also includes influential military powers such as India, South Korea, Great Britain, Japan, Turkey, Pakistan, Italy, France, Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, Egypt, Australia, Israel, Ukraine, Germany, Spain, Poland, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Turkey's military, recognized as the second strongest in NATO, witnessed a commendable rise, climbing three spots from its 11th position in the previous year's ranking. This underscores the nation's growing military prowess on the international stage.

Ukraine, amid geopolitical challenges, has secured a noteworthy placement within the top twenty, occupying the 18th position. Notable neighbors in this global ranking include Israel at 17th place and Germany at 19th place, demonstrating the diverse geopolitical landscape within the list.

Georgia, ascending one place to 84th, and Armenia, maintaining its distant 102nd position, showcase the varying trajectories of regional military powers. The PowerIndex provides valuable insights into the comparative strengths and weaknesses of armed forces worldwide, offering a comprehensive view of the evolving global military landscape.