Azerbaijan to Change Rules for the Stay of Russian Citizens in the Country

Azerbaijan plans to revise the rules for the temporary stay of Russian citizens within its territory in the near future, according to Ayhan Hajizade, spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He stated that Azerbaijan is acting based on principles of parity and reciprocity.

Earlier, an official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that, starting January 1, 2025, the period of temporary stay for foreign citizens in Russia will be reduced from 180 to 90 days within a year.

Under the new rules, foreign citizens will also be required to register at their place of stay within seven working days.