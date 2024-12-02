Azerbaijan to Strengthen Relations with Guinea-Bissau

On Monday, President Ilham Aliyev met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau, Carlos Pinto Pereira, and the Minister of Environment of the country, Viriato Cassamá. Aliyev expressed hope that the ministers' visit would contribute to the development of economic cooperation, including trade and investment, a statement from the Presidential Press Service.

In turn, Carlos Pinto Pereira stated that the delegation had arrived in Azerbaijan with this very goal in mind. He also noted that many members of the government of Guinea-Bissau had received their education in Azerbaijan. During the meeting, the sides discussed potential cooperation in the oil and mining sectors.