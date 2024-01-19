Azerbaijan Transfers Non-Aligned Movement Chairmanship to Uganda

In a symbolic ceremony, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov passed on the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. The event took place on the first day of the 19th NAM Summit in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, which runs from January 15th to 20th.

A video of the handover ceremony circulated on social networks, capturing the symbolic transfer of a hammer, marking the transition of leadership from Azerbaijan to Uganda. Azerbaijan served as the chair of NAM for four years, spanning 2020 to 2023.

Uganda is set to steer the organization's affairs for the next three years, taking over the responsibilities of fostering cooperation and dialogue among its member nations. The Non-Aligned Movement, comprising 120 member states, aims to maintain the sovereignty and independence of its members while promoting mutual understanding and solidarity on global issues. Uganda's presidency presents an opportunity for the nation to contribute to the organization's agenda and advocate for the interests of non-aligned nations.