Azerbaijan Transfers Non-Aligned Movement Chairmanship to Uganda
In a symbolic ceremony, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov passed on the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. The event took place on the first day of the 19th NAM Summit in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, which runs from January 15th to 20th.
A video of the handover ceremony circulated on social networks, capturing the symbolic transfer of a hammer, marking the transition of leadership from Azerbaijan to Uganda. Azerbaijan served as the chair of NAM for four years, spanning 2020 to 2023.
Uganda is set to steer the organization's affairs for the next three years, taking over the responsibilities of fostering cooperation and dialogue among its member nations. The Non-Aligned Movement, comprising 120 member states, aims to maintain the sovereignty and independence of its members while promoting mutual understanding and solidarity on global issues. Uganda's presidency presents an opportunity for the nation to contribute to the organization's agenda and advocate for the interests of non-aligned nations.
Politics
- 19 January 2024, 18:06
The trial of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on January 19. The court dismissed the defense's petition, human rights defender Zafar Akhmedov told reporters. The lawyers asked the court to change the measure of restraint against Hajiyev and transfer him to house arrest. The court refused to do this "under the absurd pretext that there are unsolicited witnesses, and their safety must be taken into account."
- 19 January 2024, 17:11
On January 19, the Baku Court of Appeal considered a complaint against the arrest of Elnara Gasimova, a journalist of the online publication “Abzas Media.” The investigation opposed the release of the girl, arguing that she could hide, lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir told Turan. However, the defense pointed out the inconsistency of these allegations, since Gasimova appeared at the investigation twice on the first call. Nevertheless, the court dismissed the complaint.
- 19 January 2024, 17:09
Head of State Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the "Rules of State Control over Children's Rights". According to the decree, the Ministry of Internal Affairs must ensure the identification of persons involved in the involvement of children in pornography and take measures provided for by law.
- 19 January 2024, 16:37
On January 19, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of investigative journalist Hafiz Babala against the refusal to transfer him to house arrest. According to lawyer Rasul Jafarov, at the meeting Babaly repeated that the charges of smuggling and criminal prosecution against him are related to his journalistic investigations.
