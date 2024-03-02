Azerbaijan will reduce gas use in 10 years - I.Aliyev

The trans-regional Southern Gas Corridor project has become a reality thanks to broad international support, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told in an interview with Euronews TV channel. “Today, the 3,500-kilometer pipeline has become a reality. It's not a dream anymore. It covers an increasing number of countries," Aliyev said. Answering a question about renewable energy, Aliyev noted that despite the availability of traditional resources, Azerbaijan invests oil revenues in "green" energy.

"We want to create a common understanding of the need for renewable energy. Every year we note a decrease in the level of the Caspian Sea. We are witnessing the dangerous consequences of climate change, namely: less water in our rivers, less snow in our mountains, less water in the Caspian Sea. And if we do not solve this problem, then everyone will suffer from it," Aliyev said.

According to him, the potential of the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is 157 GW. Due to this, in ten years Azerbaijan plans to reduce the consumption of natural gas.