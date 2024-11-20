Azerbaijani Ambassador to Paris summoned to French Foreign Ministry
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva was summoned to the French Foreign Ministry on 19 November.
‘This summons follows the unacceptable remarks made by the Azerbaijani authorities to France and the Europeans at COP29, as a result of which the Minister of Environmental Transition, Energy, Climate and Risk Prevention, Ms Agnès Pannier-Rounachet, was forced to cancel her participation. at this UN conference.
Azerbaijan's hostile actions must stop.’ This is stated in a message on the website of the French Foreign Ministry.
Recall that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at COP29 on 13 November accused France of extermination of natural resources and population of its former colonies. He also accused President Macron of continuing this policy at present.
