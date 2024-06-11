Azerbaijani and Iranian Armed Forces to hold parallel tactical exercises

Tactical exercises of Azerbaijani Armed Forces units deployed in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be held on June 12.

By agreement with the Iranian side, the Iranian Army will hold tactical exercises on its territory at the same time.

"In the exercises to be held in both countries, tasks to protect strategic facilities and communication lines from possible sabotage and subversion activities will be performed in a coordinated manner," - reads a press release by the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

