Azerbaijani Defence Ministry discussed situation on border with Armenia.
A staff meeting was held at the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan on 24 February with participation of the leadership of the department, commanders of types of troops, heads of departments and services. Commanders of military units and formations deployed in the liberated territories were also connected via video link, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported.
At the meeting the existing operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border, issues of organisation and military service were analysed in detail and reports heard.
It was emphasised that the joint exercises to be held in Azerbaijan, Turkey and other countries in 2024 will have a beneficial impact on the exchange of experience, improvement of knowledge and skills of the personnel and enhancement of combat training of the troops.
Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov stressed the importance of clearing the liberated territories of mines and unexploded ordnance, maintenance of supply routes, communications and communication lines in difficult mountainous terrain with harsh climate.--
- 24 February 2024 11:51
Politics
- 24 February 2024, 21:35
Russian forces have accidentally shot down their own £275 million spy plane over occupied Ukraine, pro-Kremlin military bloggers have said. Vladimir Romanov said that the Beriev A-50 Soviet-built plane crashed near the Sea of Azov after it was hit by a missile fired from Mariupol, the Ukrainian city that Russian forces captured in 2022.
- 24 February 2024, 21:21
On February 24, at 12:45, Armenian Armed Forces units fired at the position of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the settlement of Yellija, of Kalbajar district.
The Biden Administration on Friday followed through its pledge to drop the largest sweeping package of sanctions on Russia – more than 500 of them, as TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 24 February 2024, 11:20
Ambassadors of the EU countries in Azerbaijan have expressed their support for Ukraine on the second anniversary of the start of the war with Russia.
