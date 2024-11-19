Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry criticizes Council of Europe report on national minorities
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry criticizes Council of Europe report on national minorities
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has reacted to the Fifth Opinion of the Advisory Committee of the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities regarding the country's implementation of the provisions of this document.
In the opinion published on November 18, the Advisory Committee acknowledged the efforts of the Azerbaijani government to implement the convention. However, it also noted that "unfounded judgments and inaccurate reflections of the realities in the country raise serious questions about the methodology applied by the Committee," as stated in the MFA's comment.
The MFA points to "politicized statements related to the situation following the anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh in September 2023." The authors of the report, it says, "exceed the time frame covered by the fifth monitoring cycle," which was from 2017 to 2022.
The authors fail to consider that the convention could not be fully implemented during the reporting period due to the occupation and the lack of Azerbaijan's sovereign control over the territories of the republic where people of Armenian descent lived.
The Advisory Committee "should not have rushed to conclusions" and should have been more cautious to avoid disrupting the fragile post-conflict planning process, the MFA comment notes.
"It is regrettable that the Committee chose a different path, exceeding the scope assigned to it, demonstrating a politically motivated and biased approach," the MFA states.
The MFA also criticizes the Advisory Committee's selective approach, in which the Armenian ethnic group is the primary focus, while other groups are ignored, calling it "unobjective."
Furthermore, it is emphasized that the Framework Convention not only protects the rights of national minorities but also requires respect for the rule of law, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and constitutional order of states. Despite this, the conclusion unilaterally emphasizes the need to protect the rights of the Armenian population, while ignoring the obligation of individuals belonging to this group to adhere to Azerbaijan's laws, according to the MFA.
The MFA also points out that the Committee overlooks the rights of Azerbaijanis who were forcibly displaced from their homeland in Armenia due to ethnic cleansing policies.
-
- Culture
- 19 November 2024 13:51
-
Politics
-
- 19 November 2024, 22:59
"The war has destroyed more than 3 million hectares of forest in Ukraine. We have forest fires every day, our water and land resources are polluted". This was stated by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Svetlana Hrynchuk at a press conference in the Ukrainian pavilion of the COP29 climate convention conference in Baku on 19 November.
-
- 19 November 2024, 21:37
Countries around the world must reduce emissions by 9% annually throughout this decade to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated on November 19 at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
-
- 19 November 2024, 17:51
On November 19, the Sabail District Court of Baku granted the prosecution's request to extend the pretrial detention of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov for another four months, his lawyer, Rovshan Rahimov reported. According to the lawyer, the defense considers Abilov’s detention to be unjustified and disputes the charges brought against him. Abilov himself also rejected the accusations. The defense plans to file an appeal against the court's decision.
-
On November 19, a debate titled "No Climate Justice Without Space and Meaningful Participation" took place as part of COP29. The event was organized by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and a number of other human rights organizations.
Leave a review