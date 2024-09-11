Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry disagrees with Pashinyan
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry disagrees with Pashinyan
The statements of the Armenian Prime Minister regarding the draft peace agreement and the trilateral statement of 10 November distort reality. This was stated in the comments of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh regarding the Pashinyan's statements voiced at the ‘Yerevan Dialogue Forum’ on 10 September.
Baku considers it unacceptable to sign a peace agreement without unagreed points.
The main prerequisite for signing the peace agreement is the exclusion of territorial claims to Azerbaijan from the Armenian Constitution.
As for the allegations about the ‘territorial claims to Armenia’ in Azerbaijan's Constitutional Act, the 1991 Constitutional Act on State Independence does not contain territorial claims to Armenia.
Baku also believes that no international agreement can take precedence over the Constitution.
As for the return of prisoners of war, Azerbaijan has no obligations to release war criminals and representatives of the separatist regime, the commentary further says.
