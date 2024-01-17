Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry is outraged that the EU Ambassador criticizes arrests of journalists in Baku
"This statement is unfounded and irresponsible! It would be better if the Ambassador focused on the lack of justice and ill-treatment in the judicial systems of some EU countries. Interference in the judicial system of Azerbaijan, based on the best international practices, is unacceptable." Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry press-secretary Ayhan Hajizadeh wrote about this on his Twitter account.
Thus, he reacted to yesterday's publication by the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko, who said: "I was shocked by reports of humiliating treatment of some journalists recently arrested in Azerbaijan. This is especially true for young women who were handcuffed in the courtroom, put in glass cages or did not satisfy basic human needs. Everyone has the right to be treated with dignity and respect."
