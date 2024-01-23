Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejects Borrel's accusations

Baku has rejected European Union (EU) High Representative for International Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrel's suggestion that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made "territorial claims" against Armenia in a recent interview.

"We strongly reject the unfounded accusations made against Azerbaijan by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Relations and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrel during a press conference following the results of the Council on Foreign Relations on 22 January," said Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh.

The apparent distortion of facts by the EU High Representative is a "disregard for the legitimate interests of Azerbaijan" and such "threatening rhetoric" is "a vivid example of double standards that further aggravates Azerbaijan-EU relations".

"The High Representative not only completely distorts the views of the President of Azerbaijan on the historical facts about the territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also provokes a militarized and aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan.

In spite of the fact that the international community has made no effort to convince Armenia to act in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, Azerbaijan has always been committed to negotiations with Armenia for peace and stability. The measures taken by Azerbaijan to stop aggression and separatism create conditions for concluding a peace treaty with Armenia," Hajizadeh added.

Moreover, according to him, "the statement of the EU representative on solidarity with France due to the expulsion of diplomats is not only an open interference in the ongoing legal investigation process, but also a justification of the illegal actions of the French diplomats expelled from Azerbaijan".

Being faithful to its international obligations and international law, Azerbaijan will resolutely suppress any claims that contradict its national interests and attempts to legitimize the language of threats, Hajizadeh concluded.