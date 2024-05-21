Azerbaijani-Georgian political consultations

The next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Georgia took place on May 20 in Baku.

The delegations of the two parties to the negotiations were headed by Deputy Foreign Ministers Samir Sharifov and Lasha Darsalia.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, during the consultations, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the political, trade, economic, transport, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed.

The diplomats also emphasized the importance of continuing the practice of interaction and mutual support in international and regional organizations, trilateral and multilateral platforms with the participation of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Beyond that, an exchange of views took place on regional security issues, the expansion of the legal framework and draft documents developed in this direction.

The Azerbaijani side informed the Georgian colleagues about the process of normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, the steps taken by Azerbaijan to establish sustainable peace in the region.