Azerbaijani political emigrants demand to release F.Khalilov and other activists

The Azerbaijani Civil Coalition in Exile (AССE) called on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately release all civil society activists, including seriously ill Famil Khalilov.

The Azerbaijani Civil Coalition in Exile (ACCE), represented by the Institute for Human Rights (IHR) and the Institute for Freedom and Security of Reporters (IFSR) regard Khalilov's arrest as "another blatant example of unfair and politically motivated persecution as a part of large-scale repressive campaign on the eve of the COP-29 conference."

In recent months, dozens of well-known journalists and human rights defenders have been arrested in Azerbaijan, and the total number of political prisoners has reached 300 people.

The statement indicates that on May 2 an unjustified police operation was organized against Khalilov, who constantly needs the help of third parties due to paralysis of both hands. During the search, the police planted drugs in Khalilov's house, after which they detained Khalilov, his wife and children, taking them to the police station.

Khalilov refused to unlock his smartphone and laptop, which the police seized during the raid.

The 11-year-old daughter of human rights defender Shems Khalilova also refused to unlock her father's computer and phone. After that, pressure was exerted on the activist's 8-year-old daughter, Gemer Khalilova, who unlocked her father's smartphone under pressure, the statement further says.

Famil Khalilov's wife, Kichikhanum Khalilova, was also subjected to moral pressure and insults.

The ACCE believes that "the fury of the authorities towards Khalilov is due to his activity on social networks: especially on the TikTok platform, where Khalilov's videos gained thousands of views." "That is why, having gained access to Khalilov's smartphone, the police deleted all posts and materials in TikTok. In his posts, the human rights defender raised issues related to the violation of the socio-economic and political rights of people with disabilities, children, the elderly and women," the statement said.

In 2015, due to fears for his life, Khalilov was forced to emigrate to Sweden with his family. However, in 2023, the authorities of this country, considering that Khalilov was not in danger in Azerbaijan, deported him and his family back.

The ACCE called on the Swedish authorities to "begin urgent consultations with the Azerbaijani authorities in order to assist in the release of Famil Khalilov and provide assistance to his family members."

The coalition demanded that the Azerbaijani authorities immediately release Famil Khalilov and all other representatives of civil society and independent media, including the recently arrested well-known human rights defender Anar Mammadli. The coalition believes that "the politically motivated arrest of Anar Mammadli is due to his work to identify fraud in the past early Presidential elections and the early Parliamentary elections expected in the next two months, which the authorities decided to hold before the UN climate change conference COP-29."

The ACCE appealed to the UN members to demand that Azerbaijan fully ensure freedom of assembly, association and expression ahead of COP-29.

The ACCE also demanded that the Azerbaijani authorities "immediately repeal the repressive laws adopted in recent years to restrict the functioning of civil society institutions, independent media and political parties."