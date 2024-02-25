    • flag_AZ
Azerbaijani  Positions in Nakhchivan under fire

On February 24 at 21:40, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Heydarbad settlement of Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

