Azerbaijani Positions in Nakhchivan under fire
On February 24 at 21:40, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Heydarbad settlement of Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
This was reported by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Politics
-
- 26 February 2024, 00:47
Today Azerbaijan marks the 32th anniversary of the genocide in Khojaly. On the night of 25 to 26 February 1992 the second most important town populated by Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh was occupied by Armenian armed forces with the active participation of military personnel and equipment of the 366th infantry regiment of the Russian Army.
-
- 24 February 2024, 21:35
Russian forces have accidentally shot down their own £275 million spy plane over occupied Ukraine, pro-Kremlin military bloggers have said. Vladimir Romanov said that the Beriev A-50 Soviet-built plane crashed near the Sea of Azov after it was hit by a missile fired from Mariupol, the Ukrainian city that Russian forces captured in 2022.
-
- 24 February 2024, 21:21
On February 24, at 12:45, Armenian Armed Forces units fired at the position of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the settlement of Yellija, of Kalbajar district.
-
The Biden Administration on Friday followed through its pledge to drop the largest sweeping package of sanctions on Russia – more than 500 of them, as TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review