Azerbaijani positions were shelled in Nakhchivan

Azerbaijani positions were shelled in Nakhchivan

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijani positions were shelled in Nakhchivan (updated)

On 12 June, from 10:05 to 17:50 the Armenian armed forces fired several times at positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces from three directions: Khavush village of Sharur region, Nurgut village of Ordubad region and Guney Gyshlag village of Shahbuz region, the Defence Ministry press release says.

The Azerbaijani side took retaliatory measures, it said.

It ought to be noted that this is the first exchange of fire on the border in recent months.

The Armenian Defence Ministry denied the fact of the shelling, saying that the report on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions did not comply with reality.

  • Ruslan

    2024-06-13

    Большая проблема Армян это то что они не могут осознать кто они в этой большой игре сам игрок или иструмент для игры понятно что иструмент для игры быть игроком это значит быть очень сильным во всем на что то влиять чтоб с тобой считались слушали но выходит то что они этого вообще не хотят понять живут в своем мире в параллельном мире где они крутые но в реальности они ничего из себя не представляют..

