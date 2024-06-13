Azerbaijani positions were shelled in Nakhchivan
Azerbaijani positions were shelled in Nakhchivan (updated)
On 12 June, from 10:05 to 17:50 the Armenian armed forces fired several times at positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces from three directions: Khavush village of Sharur region, Nurgut village of Ordubad region and Guney Gyshlag village of Shahbuz region, the Defence Ministry press release says.
The Azerbaijani side took retaliatory measures, it said.
It ought to be noted that this is the first exchange of fire on the border in recent months.
The Armenian Defence Ministry denied the fact of the shelling, saying that the report on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions did not comply with reality.
- 13 June 2024, 22:13
On 13 June at 19:50 Armenian Armed Forces units shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Yukhary Buzgov village of Babek district of Nakhchivan.
- 13 June 2024, 17:13
