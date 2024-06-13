London expects to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia before COP29

The theme of the upcoming COP29 in Baku was the leitmotif of British Ambassador Fergus Auld's speech on June 12 at a reception on the occasion of the birthday of King Charles III.

"The agreement reached 6 months ago on holding COP29 in Baku was a positive signal in the fight against climate change and for the establishment of peace in the region. I hope that both Azerbaijan and Armenia will continue to do everything possible to achieve sustainable peace before COP29," the Ambassador said. He cited five British proverbs characterizing Azerbaijani-British cooperation. They also became one of the elements of the COP29 logo, the design of which was prepared by a British company.

"Going towards the sun will leave a shadow behind," the Ambassador said, referring to Azerbaijan's favorable location for using clean solar and wind energy.

"The people will try, the land will be happy, the land will be rich, the people will be happy" - this proverb symbolizes that agriculture is part of the economy and ancient culture of Azerbaijan. In this regard, he noted the projects of the British Embassy with entrepreneurs and farmers in Lankaran, Lerik, Masalli and These projects involve the use of modern machinery and technologies for sustainable agriculture.

"Depth is visible when the water is clear" - the Ambassador identified this proverb with transparency, which will become one of the main themes of COP29, which implies accountability of governments and companies.

"A man without science is like a tree without fruit" - this proverb characterizes the need for knowledge and the ability for transition to a clean future. The University of Warwick and the Azerbaijan State University of Petroleum and Industry have launched a dual master's degree program in renewable energy.

"If the people stand together, they will move the mountain" - this proverb means transformation and the UK is ready to help Baku turn COP29 into an achievement. Not only governments, but also private businesses, universities, civil society and the media should participate in solving these tasks, the Ambassador noted.

In turn, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted that the UK has been a strategic partner of Azerbaijan from the very beginning, playing an important role with its investments and support for the energy sector. The UK is the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan with investments of over $35.9 billion. Trade is also growing. In the first three months of this year, the trade turnover rose by 16%. Energy cooperation involves the continuation of oil and gas production while significantly reducing emissions.

"Using the example of deep-bed gas extraction at ACG, Shah Deniz and other projects, BP will ensure the development of Azerbaijan's hydrocarbons for many years to come. The strategic partnership with BP is also expanding in the field of green energy and decarbonization. An example of this will be a solar power plant with a capacity of 240 MW, which will be laid in the near future, Shahbazov said.