Azerbaijani President Pays Tribute to Baku Massacre Victims on National Day of Mourning

Marking the solemn occasion of the 34th anniversary of the tragic massacre perpetrated by the Soviet Empire in Baku, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Martyrs' Alley (Shehidlyar Khiyabany) on January 20, observed as the National Day of Mourning.

The Head of State honored the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. President laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame Memorial, symbolizing the enduring legacy of the lives lost during the events that unfolded on January 20.