President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan received a high-profile delegation of Muftis from the North Caucasus region of the Russian Federation, led by Ismail Berdiev, the Mufti of Karachay-Cherkessia. The meeting took place in Baku, where the delegates are attending the VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which commenced on May 1.

The delegation includes notable figures such as Salah Mezhiev, Mufti of the Chechen Republic; Muhammad Rakhimov, Mufti of the Stavropol Territory; Hazratali Dzaseev, Mufti of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic; Hajimurad Gatsalov, Mufti of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania; Askarbiy Kardanov, Mufti of the Republic of Adygea; Soltanahmad Karolaev, Mufti of Kalmykia; Sharabuddin Chochaev, Rector of the North Caucasus Islamic University; and Shahabiddin Karimov, representative of the Caucasus Muslim Office for the Republic of Dagestan.

This assembly of religious leaders from the North Caucasus highlights the importance of intercultural and interfaith dialogue, a central theme of the forum taking place in Baku. The discussions at this global gathering focus on fostering peace and understanding across diverse cultural and religious communities.

The VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue provides a platform for leaders from various sectors, including government, religion, and academia, to explore collaborative solutions to global challenges, enhance mutual understanding, and promote global peace. The presence of the North Caucasus delegation underscores the forum's significance as a venue for addressing issues pertinent to intercultural and interfaith relations, particularly in regions marked by diverse ethnic and religious identities, such as the Caucasus.