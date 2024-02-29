Azerbaijani soldier arrested in Armenia

Ruslan Panahov, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, who on 28 February found himself on Armenian territory after getting lost in adverse weather conditions, has been arrested in Armenia.

According to Armenian media, the Armenian Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings against him on charges of "attempted sabotage", "attempted murder motivated by national, religious hatred, intolerance and enmity", "illegal carrying and smuggling of weapons and ammunition, illegal border crossing". Panahov has been arrested.

Recall that the incident took place on the border of Lachin region. According to Armenian sources, the soldier was detained near Tegh village in Syunik region.