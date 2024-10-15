Azerbaijan's Armed Forces is forming units of intellectually gifted military personnel

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense's press service on October 15, the Azerbaijani army is establishing units composed of recruits with high intellectual capabilities. After completing the basic training program, these recruits will continue their service in special units.

The newly formed units will include recruits who scored 600 or more points on entrance exams for higher education institutions, winners of international and national Olympiads, as well as international competitions and contests, and graduates of undergraduate or master's programs from reputable foreign universities. These measures aim to enhance the use of modern technologies in the country's armed forces.