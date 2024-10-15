Azerbaijan's Armed Forces is forming units of intellectually gifted military personnel
Azerbaijan's Armed Forces is forming units of intellectually gifted military personnel
According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense's press service on October 15, the Azerbaijani army is establishing units composed of recruits with high intellectual capabilities. After completing the basic training program, these recruits will continue their service in special units.
The newly formed units will include recruits who scored 600 or more points on entrance exams for higher education institutions, winners of international and national Olympiads, as well as international competitions and contests, and graduates of undergraduate or master's programs from reputable foreign universities. These measures aim to enhance the use of modern technologies in the country's armed forces.
Politics
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:53
The health of Anar Mammadli, director of the Center for Election Observation and Democracy Training (CEODT), who is currently in prison, is deteriorating day by day. This was reported by his lawyer Elchin Sadigov.
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:36
Elvin Mustafayev, a member of the independent trade union confederation ‘Workers’ Platform’ (‘Işçi Masası’), who is serving a prison sentence, complained about the repeated denial of treatment at the Penitentiary Service Hospital. This is stated in a report by the 'Workers Platform' trade union.
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:13
Internet freedom around the world has declined for the 14th consecutive year. Censorship and content manipulation have undermined the ability of voters to make informed decisions in elections around the world. This is stated in a report by the human rights organization 'Freedom House' for the period from June 2023 to May 2024.
-
- 16 October 2024, 11:15
The day before, on 15 October, the Baku Court for Serious Crimes held a session on the case of public activist Mohiaddin Orujev.
Leave a review