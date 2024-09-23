Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Condemns Statement by Canadian Minister on Karabakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has strongly condemned and completely rejected the statements made by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on September 22, according to a response published by the ministry’s press secretary, Ayhan Hajizade.

In his statement, Hajizadeh criticized Minister Jolie for manipulating and distorting the facts regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. He stated that the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan ended four years ago, and Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Karabakh was fully restored in 2023. Hajizade emphasized that the illegal presence of Armenian armed forces and the separatist regime they supported has been terminated, marking the cessation of hostilities based on the norms and principles of international law.

“The statements of the Canadian Foreign Minister regarding the Karabakh region, directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and supporting separatism, demonstrate how ‘brilliant’ and ‘far-sighted’ Canada’s foreign policy is,” Hajizade stated. He also accused Canadian officials of remaining silent regarding allegations of ethnic cleansing, mass killings, and crimes against humanity committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis during nearly three decades of military aggression.

Hajizade further criticized the Armenian Canadian diaspora for spreading false information about Azerbaijan’s anti-terrorist measures, asserting that these measures are not directed against the civilian population. He emphasized that Canada has not provided support for nearly one million internally displaced persons from Azerbaijan’s previously occupied territories or for those forcibly deported from Armenia. According to Hajizade, allegations of a humanitarian crisis in the region reflect Canada’s clear bias against Azerbaijan.

“Canada has no moral right to preach about how to establish peace and security in our region. We reiterate that such provocative and biased statements are nothing more than an obstacle to the future development and progress of the region, based on respect for the principles of international law,” the ministry representative added.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly had previously addressed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in her statement on September 22. She marked the anniversary of Azerbaijan’s military operation in the region, citing the displacement of over 100,000 civilians, including 30,000 children, and the increase in humanitarian needs. Joly criticized Azerbaijan’s military actions and the blockade of humanitarian supplies to the Lachin corridor, calling for constructive negotiations and the conclusion of a comprehensive peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Joly emphasized Canada’s support for the safe return of peaceful Armenians, the protection of human rights, and the preservation of Armenian cultural and historical sites in Nagorno-Karabakh. She also highlighted Canada’s contributions to humanitarian aid and reiterated calls for the release of prisoners of war and arbitrarily detained ethnic Armenians.

The condemnation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan underscores the ongoing tensions in relations between Azerbaijan and Canada regarding the interpretation and portrayal of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and its aftermath.