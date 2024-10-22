The health of journalist Azis Orudjev, the head of the Internet television channel “Kanal-13”, has deteriorated in prison, his wife Lamia Orudjeva reported to Turan

"Aziz's neurological problems have worsened again. He has tremors in his left hand and cannot hold it steadily. He is experiencing sleep disturbances, sleeps little, which causes his blood pressure to rise during the day. His blood pressure reaches 180 throughout the day. Kidney issues also contribute to his high blood pressure, as Aziz suffers from chronic kidney failure," L. Orudjeva stated. Additionally, she mentioned that a month ago, the journalist developed cystitis.

"Aziz needs serious examination and treatment. In the conditions of the detention center, this is impossible because there are no appropriate equipment or specialist doctors. He has been prescribed medication, but his condition has worsened after taking them. He experiences severe pain during urination and blood appears in his urine. If he does not receive the correct medical treatment soon, the consequences could be severe. Aziz urgently needs medical examination and treatment," L. Orudjeva emphasized. Efforts to obtain comments from the penitentiary institution were unsuccessful.

*Orudjev was detained on November 27, 2023, on charges of illegal construction, and the court sentenced him to three months of arrest. However, on December 19, he was charged again under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by a group of individuals in collusion) of the Criminal Code, which could lead to a sentence of up to 8 years in prison. Azis Orudjev was previously sentenced in 2017 to 6 years in prison for illegal entrepreneurship, but in 2018, the Supreme Court reviewed the sentence and overturned the charges. International journalism organizations have condemned the persecution of Azis Orudjev, and human rights defenders have recognized him as a political prisoner.