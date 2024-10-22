Azis Orudjev
The health of journalist Azis Orudjev, the head of the Internet television channel “Kanal-13”, has deteriorated in prison, his wife Lamia Orudjeva reported to Turan
"Aziz's neurological problems have worsened again. He has tremors in his left hand and cannot hold it steadily. He is experiencing sleep disturbances, sleeps little, which causes his blood pressure to rise during the day. His blood pressure reaches 180 throughout the day. Kidney issues also contribute to his high blood pressure, as Aziz suffers from chronic kidney failure," L. Orudjeva stated. Additionally, she mentioned that a month ago, the journalist developed cystitis.
"Aziz needs serious examination and treatment. In the conditions of the detention center, this is impossible because there are no appropriate equipment or specialist doctors. He has been prescribed medication, but his condition has worsened after taking them. He experiences severe pain during urination and blood appears in his urine. If he does not receive the correct medical treatment soon, the consequences could be severe. Aziz urgently needs medical examination and treatment," L. Orudjeva emphasized. Efforts to obtain comments from the penitentiary institution were unsuccessful.
*Orudjev was detained on November 27, 2023, on charges of illegal construction, and the court sentenced him to three months of arrest. However, on December 19, he was charged again under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by a group of individuals in collusion) of the Criminal Code, which could lead to a sentence of up to 8 years in prison. Azis Orudjev was previously sentenced in 2017 to 6 years in prison for illegal entrepreneurship, but in 2018, the Supreme Court reviewed the sentence and overturned the charges. International journalism organizations have condemned the persecution of Azis Orudjev, and human rights defenders have recognized him as a political prisoner.
- 22 October 2024, 17:30
At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, Lieutenant General Baktybek Bekbolotov, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov departed on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan today. According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Hasanov will hold talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Baktybek Bekbolotov and other officials from the country.
- 22 October 2024, 17:01
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has issued a decree approving the Agreement on Cooperation in the Fields of Healthcare, Medical Education, and Medical Science between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation.
- 22 October 2024, 15:50
All necessary measures are being taken to promptly address the negative effects of the torrential rains in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, according to a joint statement from the Ministry of Ecology, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Executive Authority of Baku, and the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan. The statement notes that a "record amount of precipitation" was recorded, reaching 306% of the monthly norm within a day.
- 22 October 2024, 14:30
At the end of last week, economist Gubad Ibadoglu suddenly experienced increased chest and back pain, prompting him to consult a cardiologist, as reported by his brother, Galib Bayramov. "My brother has an aortic aneurysm. Despite needing urgent surgery, he has been prohibited from leaving the country for treatment," Bayramov said.
