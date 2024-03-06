Baku and Tehran are discussing steps to restore the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Jeyhun Bayramov and Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, met on March 5 in Saudi Arabia as part of an emergency meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies of the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
During the meeting, bilateral relations and the current situation in the region were discussed, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.
The ministers also exchanged views on steps aimed at resuming the activities of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran after the court sentenced the person who committed the terrorist attack against the diplomatic mission.
In addition, Bayramov and Abdollahian discussed plans to expand contacts at a high level, noted the importance of the work of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, the development and expansion of transport and communication corridors in the region.
Bayramov also noted that the upcoming climate conference COP-29 this year opens up additional opportunities for cooperation.
Bayramov informed his interlocutor about the current situation in the region, as well as the state of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and its prospects.
“Armenia’s involvement in the region of third parties that do not contribute to peace and stability, the efforts of some states to arm it, are a threat to the peace process,” Bayramov said.
• On January 27, 2023, an armed attack was carried out on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, as a result of which one guard of the diplomatic mission was killed and two more were wounded.
After this, Azerbaijan suspended the activities of its embassy in Iran.
According to media reports citing Iranian authorities, on February 5, the person who carried out the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy was sentenced to death.
