Baku and Yerevan reported on beginning of border delimitation process

On 23 April morning, official sources of Azerbaijan and Armenia simultaneously published a message on the beginning of the border delimitation process.

"In accordance with the agreements following the results of the 8th meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, on 23 April 2024, the expert groups of the countries started the process of coordinates clarification on the basis of geodetic measurements on the ground on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia," the report said.

The press service of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan also disseminated a similar text.

It is worth mentioning that the issue is about delimitation of the border section in the area of four villages of the Gazakh region, which Armenia returns to Azerbaijan.