  Thursday, 15 February 2024
  Politics
  Baku and Yerevan should seek peace in agreements with Russia – Russian Foreign Ministry
The news agency Turan
The Russian Foreign Ministry is seriously concerned about the escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which led to the deaths of servicemen, and urges Baku and Yerevan to exercise restraint and de-escalation steps in order to avoid further deterioration of the situation, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova  stated at a briefing on Wednesday.

The incident once again confirms the need for Azerbaijan and Armenia to return as soon as possible to the implementation of a set of trilateral agreements at the highest level (Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia), which were concluded in the period from 2020 to 2022.

"We are convinced that territorial disputes should be resolved within the framework of the bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We are ready to provide advisory assistance to the process," Zakharova concluded.

Politics

