Baku Climate Action Week
On September 30, the First Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2024) opened in Baku, which will last until October 4.
The event is attended by representatives of political, financial, scientific and cultural circles, as well as representatives of civil society and the media.
Participants will discuss topics such as "energy transition," "urbanized environment," "high-quality water," "food and agriculture," etc.
Recall that the COP29 conference will be held in Baku in November this year.
Politics
- 30 September 2024, 18:06
Former candidate for the Milli Majlis from the 82nd Imishli-Saatly electoral district, Leyla Najafgulieva, has been dismissed from her position as a teacher at a secondary school in the village of Aranlı in the Imishli region. She told Turan that her dismissal is linked to her active position during the elections, which, according to the Central Election Commission, she lost.
- 30 September 2024, 17:58
"I sincerely congratulate you on the national New Year holiday of the Jewish people, Rosh Hashanah, and extend my heartfelt wishes to each of you," stated the President of Azerbaijan in a message to the country's Jewish population. Azerbaijan is one of the rare places where friendship and brotherhood have existed between peoples for many centuries, and where ethnocultural diversity and high multicultural values are preserved.
- 30 September 2024, 17:44
On Monday in Strasbourg, the final agenda for the autumn session of PACE, which will run until October 4, was approved. With 81 votes in favor, 33 against, and 5 abstentions, the agenda includes a debate on the topic: "Deterioration of the human rights situation, rule of law, and democracy in Azerbaijan," as reported by a special correspondent from Turan. The debate will take place on Tuesday, October 1, during the afternoon session from 16:00 to 19:00.
- 30 September 2024, 16:24
On September 30, the Baku Serious Crimes Court announced the verdict against former deputy and businessman Nazim Baydemirli.
