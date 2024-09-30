On September 30, the First Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2024) opened in Baku, which will last until October 4.

The event is attended by representatives of political, financial, scientific and cultural circles, as well as representatives of civil society and the media.

Participants will discuss topics such as "energy transition," "urbanized environment," "high-quality water," "food and agriculture," etc.

Recall that the COP29 conference will be held in Baku in November this year.