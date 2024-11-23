Baku Climate Talks Under UN Framework Convention Extended by One Day

Negotiations at the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Baku have been extended until November 24, a source in the UNFCCC Secretariat told the Turan news agency. According to the source, participants aim to finalize and sign the concluding documents by that date.

The primary disagreements revolve around the scale of climate financing, known as the "New Collective Quantified Goal." Proposed amounts in the draft documents range from $250 billion to $1.3 trillion annually for the period 2025–2035.

Earlier in the conference, discussions focused on climate financing, including setting a new global goal and reforming the financial system to support countries in combating climate change.

Reaching agreement on the new climate financing goal is considered essential for the successful conclusion of the conference and the achievement of the Paris Agreement objectives.