Baku Court sentences Iranian to 12 years of imprisonment for espionage
Baku Court for Serious Crimes has passed a sentence on Iranian citizen Gaedi Mohammad Najaf oglu, accused of espionage in the territory of Azerbaijan.
The court sentenced him to 12 years of imprisonment in a strict regime colony.
Recall that the State Security Service of Azerbaijan reported about the detention of the foreign citizen in March last year.
It was reported that Gaedi, born in 1994, was tasked to collect information representing state secrets in order to use it to the detriment of Azerbaijan's security.
In particular, the information concerned personal data on law enforcement officers, establishing personal relations with them and involving them in tacit co-operation with foreign intelligence.
He was held criminally liable under Article 276 (espionage) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
