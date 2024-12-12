EU Observation Mission in Armenia
Baku Demands Termination of EU Monitoring Mission on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border
On Thursday, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, reiterated Baku’s demand for the termination of the European Union’s observer mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The mission was initially agreed with Baku as a temporary measure, but its activities have since become permanent. Moreover, the composition of the mission and its mandate have been "expanded," Hajiyev said in an interview with journalists.
“The EU mission does not contribute to peace in the region. This matter depends on Armenia and Azerbaijan. The presence of a third party only exacerbates tensions. Furthermore, certain European states, under the guise of the EU mission, are pursuing their own interests in Armenia,” Hajiyev stated.
