Baku-Dubai flight cancelled

AZAL airline's plane, which was on Baku-Dubai flight J2 011 on 17 April, was forced to return to Baku due to bad weather in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the company's press release, it recommends all passengers of flights on Baku-Dubai-Baku route to contact callcenter@azal.az or contact Azal representative offices for more information.

It ought to be noted that heavy flooding occurred in Dubai and other regions of the UAE due to heavy rains.