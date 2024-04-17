Baku-Dubai flight cancelled
AZAL airline's plane, which was on Baku-Dubai flight J2 011 on 17 April, was forced to return to Baku due to bad weather in the United Arab Emirates.
According to the company's press release, it recommends all passengers of flights on Baku-Dubai-Baku route to contact callcenter@azal.az or contact Azal representative offices for more information.
It ought to be noted that heavy flooding occurred in Dubai and other regions of the UAE due to heavy rains.
Politics
- 17 April 2024, 19:55
On April 16, freelance journalist Mina Aliyarli was questioned as a witness at the Baku city police headquarters.
- 17 April 2024, 17:47
At today's meeting of the pardon commission under the President of Azerbaijan, over 100 appeals were considered, commission member Alimamed Nuriyev announced. The Commission resumed its work in March. In total, 700 clemency petitions will be considered in the coming weeks, said another member of this structure, Rashad Majid. It is expected that the head of state will sign a pardon order by Independence Day on May 28.
In the afternoon, “Zvezda” TV channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published video cards of the gathering and departure of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh. The footage shows the departure of personnel on two dozen trucks from the peacekeeping base in Khojaly. The convoy is moving through the territory of Azerbaijan, and then the servicemen are loaded onto a railway train. It is not reported in which direction they are moving further.
- 17 April 2024, 17:12
The executive power of Baku refused the appeal of the National Council of Democratic Forces to hold a rally on April 21. The city administration considered it "inappropriate" to hold a rally due to the fact that in the places proposed by the opposition, the organization of a mass rally may violate the rights of citizens to freedom of movement, the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) reported.
