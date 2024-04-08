Baku expresses condolences to Kazakhstan
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed as a result of the devastating floods in Kazakhstan.
This is stated in a message on the Foreign Ministry's account on the X platform.
"We are deeply saddened by the devastating floods in fraternal Kazakhstan. We offer our condolences to the people affected by this disaster, the families and loved ones of the victims. We express solidarity with the people and government of fraternal Kazakhstan," the publication says.
The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has identified two individuals who in recent days have been spreading false information about the increase in targeting on the border with Armenia, the dead and wounded among the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the imposition of a curfew in Lachin, and the bringing of troops into a state of combat readiness. It has been established that the authors of these reports are Azerbaijani citizens Aliev Rashad, born in 1977, and Melikov Parviz, born in 1973. "Necessary legal and procedural measures have been taken against them," the State Security Service and the Media Development Agency said in a statement on April 8.
- 8 April 2024, 15:15
On April 8, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. During the visit, he will hold meetings with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev and other high-ranking officials, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
- 8 April 2024, 14:53
On April 8, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order appointing judges and chairmen of a number of general and specialized courts of first instance, as well as appeal courts. Ilkin Abdullayev, judge and chairman of the Khankendi City Court, is also among the newly appointed. Previously, he served as a judge of the Lankaran Court of Serious Crimes and the Shirvan Court of Appeal.
- 8 April 2024, 12:57
Amid the lack of official information on the case of unmasking of "French spy network" in Azerbaijan, foreign media report new details of this story.
