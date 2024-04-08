Baku expresses condolences to Kazakhstan

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed as a result of the devastating floods in Kazakhstan.

This is stated in a message on the Foreign Ministry's account on the X platform.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating floods in fraternal Kazakhstan. We offer our condolences to the people affected by this disaster, the families and loved ones of the victims. We express solidarity with the people and government of fraternal Kazakhstan," the publication says.