Baku has agreed to a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan and Armenia are closer than ever to concluding peace, President Ilham Aliyev stated at a meeting with participants of the international forum "COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan" on April 23 at ADA University.

Recalling that there was not even a draft peace agreement in the agreement called the Madrid Principles. "Now it already exists, we have a common understanding of what a peace agreement should look like. We just need to work out the details. However, of course, both sides need time," Ilham Aliyev added.

COP29 will create an opportunity to hold consultations between the three countries of the South Caucasus and pave the way for future cooperation. "Now there is a unique chance. When the USSR collapsed, there were wars in our region, unlike the Baltic states, which began their independent lives peacefully. Now we have this chance. I think COP29 is a great opportunity for this," Aliyev said.

He also noted that Baku has agreed to a meeting between the Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Kazakhstan. If Yerevan agrees, the next meeting will be held in Kazakhstan, he noted.