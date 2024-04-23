Baku has agreed to a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan and Armenia are closer than ever to concluding peace, President Ilham Aliyev stated at a meeting with participants of the international forum "COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan" on April 23 at ADA University.
Recalling that there was not even a draft peace agreement in the agreement called the Madrid Principles. "Now it already exists, we have a common understanding of what a peace agreement should look like. We just need to work out the details. However, of course, both sides need time," Ilham Aliyev added.
COP29 will create an opportunity to hold consultations between the three countries of the South Caucasus and pave the way for future cooperation. "Now there is a unique chance. When the USSR collapsed, there were wars in our region, unlike the Baltic states, which began their independent lives peacefully. Now we have this chance. I think COP29 is a great opportunity for this," Aliyev said.
He also noted that Baku has agreed to a meeting between the Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Kazakhstan. If Yerevan agrees, the next meeting will be held in Kazakhstan, he noted.
- 23 April 2024, 18:06
Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, has been on hunger strike for the sixth day in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1. Today the head of the operational regime department of the Penitentiary Service, Fikret Gafarov, appeared in the pre-trial detention center, who listened to Hasanov, Turan was told in the PPFA. He promised to consider his demands and make decisions on them.
- 23 April 2024, 18:04
On Wednesday, April 24, the Khatai District Court of Baku will consider the petition for the transfer of the founder of “Toplum TV”, Alesker Mammadli, Turan was informed by his brother Nasimi Mammadli. According to him, the lawyers filed a petition in connection with the deterioration of Mammadli's health.
- 23 April 2024, 16:55
In order to normalize relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia must abandon mythology and prove that it has no claims against its neighbors, Ilham Aliyev stated at a meeting with participants of the international conference in Baku on April 23. "Armenians have serious psychological abnormalities that have an extremely negative impact on this society. During one of the meetings with young people, former Armenian President Sergik Sargsyan was asked when the Armenians would liberate Mount Ararat? To this, Sargsyan said that we have liberated Karabakh, and your generation will do the rest. This is evidence of that very mental disorder," Aliyev said.
- 23 April 2024, 16:34
The press service of the Armenian government reported on April 23 that after geodetic measurements, the first border post was installed on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan after clarifying the coordinates. The work of the expert groups of the two countries continues.
