Baku hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.
The 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia opened in Baku on 15 March.
The talks between Ceyhun Bayramov, Hakan Fidan and Ilya Darchiashvili, held at the Heydar Aliyev Centre, discuss trilateral cooperation, the situation in the region, regional and global cooperation projects.
- 15 March 2024, 20:53
From 17 to 19 March 2024, the NATO Secretary General, Mr Jens Stoltenberg, will visit Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.
- 15 March 2024, 17:46
The trial the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes on March 15. In his testimony, he confirmed that he would plead not guilty to any charges. Focusing on the charge of smuggling, he said that during the 44-day war he received money transfers via the Western Union system from Turkiye and Germany and these were donations for Azerbaijani soldiers. The money was used to purchase warm clothes for the military abroad.
- 15 March 2024, 17:32
On March 16, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will visit Azerbaijan, he told reporters about it. "This Saturday there will be a visit to Azerbaijan, and a week later to Armenia," Kobakhidze said. According to him, "all important issues" will be discussed at the meetings in Baku and Yerevan, including ensuring peace.
Armenia and Azerbaijan are close to agreeing to recognize the border that existed between the two countries at the time of the collapse of the USSR in 1991 as the basis for demarcation and mutual recognition of territorial integrity. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this on March 15, speaking in the country's parliament.
