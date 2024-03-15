    • flag_AZ
Baku hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

Baku hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Baku hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

The 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia opened in Baku on 15 March.

The talks between Ceyhun Bayramov, Hakan Fidan and Ilya Darchiashvili, held at the Heydar Aliyev Centre, discuss trilateral cooperation, the situation in the region, regional and global cooperation projects.

Politics

