Baku irritated by EU Special Representative's call to resolve border issues peacefully
The European Union's Special Representative for the South Caucasus has called threats against Armenia in Azerbaijani media "unacceptable".
"Real negotiations on border delimitation are required and all territorial disputes should be resolved peacefully and through an agreed process," Klaar wrote on his Twitter account.
In turn, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh accused Toivo Klaar of seeing "evil in legitimate demands for the return of Azerbaijani villages, completely ignoring calls in the Armenian press to continue the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani lands," Hajizadeh wrote.
Added to this can be that Klaar says nothing about occupied Azerbaijani villages in his statement, but calls to solve the issue peacefully.
