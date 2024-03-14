Baku is not happy with the resolution of the European Parliament calling for peace with Armenia

On March 13, the European Parliament adopted a resolution entitled: "Closer ties between the EU and Armenia and the need for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia" (2024/2580(RSP). The European Parliament considers Armenia to be the leading democracy in the region, which has frozen its membership in the CSTO and is trying to reduce its dependence on Russia, expand military cooperation with France, Greece and other EU members.

Although thousands of Russian soldiers are on Armenian soil, Russia's readiness to guarantee Armenia's security has not taken place, and Russia seeks to undermine Armenia's democratic positions and sows chaos and destabilization through interference and disinformation, the resolution says. The document further contains harsh accusations against Azerbaijan in the "blockade of the Lachin corridor", "offensive on the rest of Nagorno-Karabakh" and "ethnic cleansing of 100,000 Armenians".

The EU fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan and actively supports efforts to achieve a sustainable peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Disagreements remain over the delimitation and demarcation of the border, Azerbaijan demands communication with Nakhchivan along a road that will be controlled by Russian border guards without Armenian customs and border guards, which violates Armenia's sovereignty.

Azerbaijan has caused damage to the "Armenian cultural heritage in Karabakh" and must take the necessary measures to prevent this, the authors of the document claim. The Azerbaijani leadership continues to make statements against the sovereign territory of Armenia and the Azerbaijani army continues to "occupy 170 km2 of the sovereign territory of Armenia."

The European Union should support Armenia's desire to strengthen ties with Europe and its choice in favor of democracy. The European Parliament calls for active support of Armenia's desire to expand cooperation with the EU and strengthen cooperation in the field of security and defense, as well as to impose sanctions on individuals and legal entities that threaten the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Armenia.

The European Parliament also calls on Azerbaijan to engage in a "sincere" dialogue with the Karabakh Armenians, guarantee their safety, including their right to return to their homes "in conditions of international presence," release and declare a broad amnesty to all residents of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia who are in custody in Azerbaijan, liberate the internationally recognized territory of Armenia and withdraw Azerbaijani troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia.

In conclusion, the European Parliament criticized "some" leaders of the European Commission and the European Union, congratulating President Aliyev on his re-election, and calling Azerbaijan a reliable partner. 504 deputies voted for the resolution, 32 against and four abstained.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejected these accusations of the European Parliament. Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh said in his comment that the resolution is unfounded and biased, and a vivid example of double standards against Azerbaijan.

According to him, the resolution was adopted by a number of European deputies "influenced" by Armenia and the Armenian lobby, and is part of a "smear campaign against Azerbaijan."

The absurd and insulting statements of the resolution contradict international relations and go beyond ethical norms, violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the press secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry believes.