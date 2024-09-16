Baku-Shusha regular bus flights started

The Baku Appeals Court has rejected the complaint filed by Mustafa Hajibeyli, the deputy chairman of the Musavat Party, regarding violations during the early parliamentary elections. The complaint concerned violations in the 8th Binagadi First electoral district, where Gadzhibeyli was a candidate. “The CEC did not acknowledge any violations at the polling stations in this district,” Hajibeyli said. The complaint was 11 pages long, with 21 pages of reports, 16 pages of decisions from the district and CEC, and a DVD containing video and photos documenting alleged fraud.